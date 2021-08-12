Wednesday Sports Notes: Grizzlies get walk-off win, Burnes ties Seaver’s major-league record, Stark & Cliff advance at U.S. Amateur

Grizzlies get fifth walkoff of season

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno Grizzlies stayed three games up on San Jose for the best record in the Low-A West (58-28), by defeating the Stockton Ports 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night.



The Grizzlies trailed 3-1 headed to the bottom of the seventh inning, but got single runs in the seventh and eighth innings, and in the tenth inning, catcher Drew Romo delivered a long walk-off single to give the club their eighth straight win over the Ports. Romo finished with three hits, and extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

ANOTHER WALK-OFF FROM DOWNTOWN FRESNO!! @drewromo23 ends it with a BIG single in the bottom of the 10th! pic.twitter.com/F4TR8py4Uc — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 12, 2021

Bakersfield native Burnes ties Seaver’s major-league record

CHICAGO, Ill. – Bakersfield native and Centennial High School alum Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by striking out 10 consecutive batter during Wednesday night’s 10-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Burns now shares the record with the late Tom Seaver and current Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola. Seaver, a Hall of Fame pitcher who went to Fresno High and Fresno City College, set the mark for the Mets against the Padres in 1970. Nola struck out ten in a row against the Mets in June.

Burnes struck out 15 Cubs in all, and all 10 of Burnes’ consecutive strikeouts came on swinging third strikes.

“I had no idea. When I came in, Shawger said something,” Burnes said via ESPN.com, referring to Brewers equipment manager Jason Shawger. “I was like, ‘What did I do? Why are we throwing the ball out of the game?’ I had no clue.”

Corbin was absolutely ｄｏｍｉｎａｎｔ against the Cubs!



He also set multiple franchise records AND tied an MLB record.#CarryTheFreight pic.twitter.com/NcQFccHkES — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 12, 2021

Two Valley natives advance to match play at U.S. Amateur

OAKMONT, Pa. – The U.S. Amateur golf championship has been won by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Clovis East grad Bryson Dechambeau, and this week at historic Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, a couple Central Valley products are trying to put their names on the trophy in the 121st edition of the tournament.

Former Central Valley Christian star Brian Stark, getting ready for his junior year at Oklahoma State, and current Fresno State golfer Michael cliff, who went to Clovis West, both finished in the top 64 after two rounds of stroke play, which advanced both of them to the match play portion of the event.



Stark finished tied for fourth after stroke play (-5), and Cliff tied for 45th (+2). Another current Fresno State golfer, Mathew Sutherland, missed the cut down from 312 players to 64 for the match play, finishing his two rounds of stroke play at 10-over par.



Weather has caused some delays with the week-long tournament, so both Stark and Cliff were on the course in the middle of their round of 64 matches, when play was suspended because of darkness Wednesday night. Stark was 1-down through seven holes of his match, and Cliff was 1-up through five holes in his match.

Play is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. EDT Thursday morning.

