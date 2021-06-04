WEB EXTRA: Memorial boys beat Clovis North to advance to Central Section Open Division championship game

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Extra highlights and postgame reaction from No. 1 seed San Joaquin Memorial’s 84-82 win over No. 4 seed Clovis North Friday night, in the semifinals of the Central Section Open Division playoffs.

The top-seeded Panthers were led by junior forward Joseph Hunter who finished with 28 points, while sophomore big man Mike Davis Jr. added 18 points.

With the win, the Panthers will host No. 2 seed St. Joseph out of Santa Maria, in the Open Division championship game, next Friday night.

St. Joseph beat No. 3 seed Clovis West 87-83 in the other semifinal on Friday.

