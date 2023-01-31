FRESNO, Calif. – As part of a recent interview with Sports Central’s Scott Bemis, former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener filled us in on a few of his best memories as a Bulldog.

His most memorable game?

The game at UCLA on Sept. 18, 2021, when Haener threw for 455 yards, and two touchdowns in the final three minutes, as the Bulldogs upset the 13th-ranked Bruins 40-37.

So, what was Jake's most memorable game as a Bulldog?

This one's not that surprising… @jakehaener10 pic.twitter.com/4ObZ3vi8Li — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) February 1, 2023

As far as his best throw at Fresno State, that happened early in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Championship game in Boise this season, when he threw a strike over the middle to Zane Pope for a 22-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bulldogs a 21-9 lead, on their way to a 28-16 win.

And what did he consider his best throw at Fresno State?



I thought this might be it. @jakehaener10 pic.twitter.com/9YR8Ed8VsM — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) February 1, 2023

Of course, there were also a few moments at Fresno State Jake wishes he could have another chance at…

And if there was a game Jake would love to have another chance at?

Both come from 2021…@jakehaener10 pic.twitter.com/BenagrZPSN — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) February 1, 2023

Haener certainly left his mark on the program, and Fresno State and the Central Valley left a big mark on Jake as well.