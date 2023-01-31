As part of a recent interview with Sports Central’s Scott Bemis, former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener discussed the decision to briefly enter the transfer portal in December of 2021, what was swirling around in his head at that time, and why he ultimately made the choice to stay at Fresno State.

In that same interview, the Fresno State quarterback recalls the wild emotional journey he went through early in his senior season after injuring his ankle against USC.

Haener discusses the discouraging initial diagnosis, the second opinion, and the interesting treatments he used to get back on the field only six weeks later.