Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford, defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle and offensive coordinator Pat McCann met with the media Monday at the program’s weekly press conference, two days after the Bulldogs beat Arizona State 29-0 in Tempe, Ariz., which kept the Bulldogs undefeated at 3-0.

Here are some of the topics the coaches talked about at Monday’s presser.

Red zone improvement needed

Tedford said Saturday’s 29-0 win over Arizona State was a good win, but there are still areas, especially offensively, where the Bulldogs need to get better.

McCann also offered some thoughts on the red zone issues.

Offense overall

It should be mentioned that Mikey Keene completed his first 14 passes on Saturday, as the Bulldogs got a touchdown and a field goal on their first two offensive possessions, so overall, McCann thinks the offensive performance was pretty good.

“Opportunity balls”

And McCann also gave us a new term we haven’t heard before – “opportunity balls” – in reference to the touchdown pass from Keene to Jaelen Gill on Saturday.

Johnson’s “special night”

Tedford and Coyle were asked about Carlton Johnson’s individual performance on Saturday.

He intercepted three passes, as the Bulldogs tied a program record by forcing eight turnovers.

The three interceptions by Johnson tied the single-game program record and the Mountain West record.

Confidence builder, donuts, discipline

We asked Coyle if the defensive performance by the Bulldogs, which included five interceptions and three fumbles, could help build confidence for the unit and pay dividends down the road.

Defensive donuts

Another impressive defensive performance also might get the Bulldog defenders some more donuts.

Punishment for penalties

Tedford spoke before Coyle at the press conference, so he apparently wasn’t already aware about the donuts for the defense on Sunday, but when Tedford was asked about possibly rewarding his defense with something for the shutout, he told the story of a different kind of “reward” for his team.

Holmes, Remlinger make impact

Coyle said it was great to see defensive lineman Jacob Holmes have a nice game (1 fumble recovery, 1 sack) playing close to his hometown in Arizona. Like Mikey Keene, Holmes went to Chandler High School, a short drive from the Arizona State campus.

Holmes wasn’t the only reserve defensive lineman to make an impact. Senior Charles Remlinger also had a sack, and Coyle shared a fun story about Charles’ nickname.

Headsets issue in Tempe

During the second half of the win at Arizona State, the headsets providing communication from the Fresno State sideline to the booth (which is where Coyle and McCann usually call games from) apparently went down.

Both coordinators eventually made it down to the field, but for a short period of time, both Bulldog coordinators had to just watch the game like a fan.

Back-to-back home games

The Bulldogs now have back-to-back home games, starting this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Kent State out of the Mid-American Conferece (MAC).

They will then host Nevada in the Mountain West opener on Sept. 30.

Preparing for Kent State

The 1-2 Golden Flashes were picked to finish last in their six-team division in the MAC in the preseason poll of the MAC coaches.

They have a first-year head coach, and had huge losses to the transfer portal this past offseason, after their previous head coach, Sean Lewis, left Kent State to take the offensive coordinator position at Colorado under Deion Sanders.

The Golden Flashes got blown out at Central Florida 56-6 in their opener, but played better against Arkansas in a 28-6 loss on Sept. 9.

Last week, they beat FCS school Central Connecticut State 38-10 for their first win.

With a new head coach and a bunch of new players, Coyle was asked if that complicated the preparation for the Flashes.