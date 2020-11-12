Web Extra: Cole Anderson Raw Interview after his signing day ceremony at Clovis West

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West senior basketball sharpshooter Cole Anderson committed to UC Santa Barbara back in May, and made that commitment official on Wednesday, by putting pen to paper on signing day.

Anderson has been the TRAC MVP in each of his first three years at Clovis West, and averaged a little over 27 points per game last year as a junior, in leading the Golden Eagles to a runner-up finish in the Central Section’s Open Division.

He’s on pace to break the school’s all-time scoring record early in his senior season, when this year’s season gets going in the spring. He already set the single-season record-holder in the Section for three-pointers made, when he poured in 137 last year. He could even possibly shatter the section’s all-time scoring record during his senior season.

He comes from a family of athletes. His dad played football at Cal Poly, and two older sisters are also basketball stars. His oldest sister, Emily, led Cal Poly in three-point shooting during her senior year of 2017-18, and his other sister, Megan, set a single-season record at San Jose State when she made 43.8% of her three-pointers (46-for-105) as a freshman. Megan also announced during the spring that she would be headed to UCSB as well, as a transfer.

Among the things Cole talks about in this interview.

Why he chose UCSB?

Where Fresno State stood in his recruitment?

And what he’s looking forward to most about his senior season?