‘We were pleased with the outcome’: Adventure Church Pastor on judge allowing Tower Theatre sale

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Speaking exclusively to KSEE24 News, Adventure Church’s Pastor Anthony Flores said he expected the judge’s decision on the sale of Fresno’s Tower Theatre to allow the transaction to go ahead.

“We were happy, we were excited,” said Flores. “We were pleased with the outcome.”

This is the first time that Flores has addressed the ongoing legal battle with Sequoia Brewing Company over the sale of the iconic building. Flores said he doesn’t understand the controversy surrounding the purchase because if the sale goes through – Sequoia Brewing Company would be able to buy the brewery’s lot from the church.

“What is your end goal?” said Flores. “What is your motive? What are you actually looking for? And we welcome a conversation and would love to talk to them about it.”

The brewery plans to appeal the decision.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said the district would have to be rezoned for the church to operate because the city does not allow for schools or churches to be within 800-1000 feet of bars or dispensaries.

Jaguar Bennett with the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee worries that a number of liquor licenses will be in jeopardy with the church in the neighborhood.

“This will have a devastating economic impact on the Tower District and that will have a devastating economic impact on all of Fresno,” said Bennett.

However, Flores does not want to rezone and said the church leased the property for most of last year without any problems. His argument is that the primary use of the theater would not be for religious events but for entertainment.

“We stand by that,” said Flores. “It is not going to be the primary usage. We would just like to talk about that and find a winning viable solution.”