‘We want to keep people safe’: Clovis Rodeo to return, vaccine or negative test required for entry

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The Clovis Rodeo Association announced the 107th Clovis Rodeo will move forward in late April.

In 2020, the rodeo was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers say to expect changes.

“Things are different. We would love to do what we can do, no masks, everyone come in have a great time but that’s not what we can do right now,” said Clovis Rodeo Association Vice President Rom Dunbar.

The 107th Clovis Rodeo will go on! The dates are April 21-25. The Clovis Rodeo Association says guests will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative #COVID test within the past 72 hours to be admitted. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/ecOkt9Ja6z — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 31, 2021

Dunbar said the rodeo will be limited to 40% capacity. He estimates about 3,000 people a day during the five-day event.

Other changes include a mask requirement, socially distanced seating, and the cancellation of the parade, dance, and concerts.

All guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test from up to 72 hours prior. Dunbar said they are working closely with the Fresno County Department of Public Health as they make their plans. They hope to have rapid COVID-19 testing sites outside of the Clovis Rodeo grounds.

“At the end of the day we want to keep people safe. We gotta keep the community safe,” said Dunbar.

“The economic impact not only for the city of Clovis but for the region is just huge,” said City of Clovis Business Development Manager Shawn Miller.

Miller said last year’s cancellation was a major blow to not just businesses but the many nonprofits who rely on the Rodeo for fundraising.

“Using the same formulas we did in 2019, it shows we would make about $17.5 million this year,” said Miller.

The Clovis Rodeo is the busiest time of year for businesses like the 500 Club Bar and Grill.

“Typically, we are jammed packed throughout rodeo, line out on the sidewalk, people waiting to get inside,” said owner Cindy Sarantos.

Sarantos is optimistic but realistic of the challenges she foresees with her 25% capacity limit under California’s Red Tier.

“This town is all about rodeo. This town is very supportive of each other so we just hope and pray for the best,” said Sarantos.

The 107th Clovis Rodeo is scheduled for April 21-25. All rodeo presale tickets bought in 2019 will be honored to the best of the organizer’s abilities with current restrictions. Organizers expect additional rodeo tickets will not be available for sale until the week before.

Organizers said the delay allows them to make the maximum number of tickets available for purchase under the most current county and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Latest updates on the rodeo can be found online.