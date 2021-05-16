‘We want justice,’ friends, family hold vigil for victim killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — On Sunday night, dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the apartment of 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel in Clovis. Pimentel was killed in a crash in Downtown Fresno this past Wednesday.

Fresno police say Pimentel was killed after a wanted gang member who is still on the loose crashed into her car while fleeing police.

While demanding justice at the vigil, many friends of Pimentel’s from school and childhood shared memories, many centered around how compassionate she was.

“We do need justice for her because a kind, beautiful, unique soul like this did not deserve this,” said one friend speaking at the vigil.

Jessica Ramos is the mother of Pimentel’s boyfriend. She continued sharing stories of Pimentel’s kindness.

“She always had a smile, had a kind thing to say,” Ramos said. “She was really good to all of our family. She was going to teach all of the kids in the family how to swim.”

As of Sunday night, 31-year-old Marc Rodriguez, the wanted gang member police say crashed into Pimentel’s car that fateful day, is still at large.

Pimentel’s aunt, Rita Gentry, says her niece had a bright future.

“This was a 19-year-old little girl with a good future ahead of her,” Gentry said. “We all loved her, and it’s a tragedy in our hearts.”

Gentry also pleads with the anyone who may know the whereabouts of Marc Rodriguez to come forward.

“If anybody out there knows anything, please help us. We want justice.”

Anyone who can help police locate Marc Rodriguez is asked to contact Sgt. I. Ruiz with the Fresno Police Deptartment at 559-289-7759.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Pimentel’s family with funeral expenses.