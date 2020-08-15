“We thought it was the whole remaking of the Disney movie Up,” Illusionist David Blaine surprises Porterville

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) – Porterville was a magical place to be Friday. World-renowned illusionist David Blaine surprised the town by making a dramatic descent suspended only by balloons at Young’s Commercial Transfer, Inc.

“My daughter says, mom look at the sky, there’s something there and sure enough it’s the balloons and we see a helicopter and we’re like oh my gosh. We thought it was the whole remaking of the Disney movie Up,” said Crystal Hernandez, the administrative assistant at Young’s Commercial Transfer, Inc.

“All of a sudden I keep hearing ‘David Blaine’ and I’m like ‘David Blaine, David Blaine?!’ He’s landing!” Reggie Visico said, an IT Assistant at Young’s Commercial Transfer, Inc.

It’s not the kind of thing you see every day. A world-famous illusionist, endurance artist, and extreme performer drifting slowly to the ground at 9:30 a.m. But, it was the real deal, Blaine made a triumphant landing in the parking lot of Young’s Commercial Transfer.

“Yeah it was pretty crazy, it was definitely pretty exciting. All of our Porterville Facebook groups that I share were definitely talking about it and this whole street, Scranton in Porterville, was lined with cars and people trying to get a glimpse,” said Hannah Brumley, the brand ambassador at Young’s Commercial Transfer, Inc.

Young’s employees got up close with Blaine and were even able to get an autograph on one of the deflated balloons he used in the death defying flight.

“We didn’t get to talk to him, it was kind of quick, everything happened so quick, he gave us his autograph, he seemed like a very nice guy,” said Hernandez.

Young’s employees believe that David Blaine was practicing for his new YouTube original called Ascension.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.