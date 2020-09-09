“We survived!” More than 100 people rescued from Lake Edison, China Peak

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Overnight, California National Guard crews transported more than 100 people, along with pets, from Lake Edison and China Peak.

They landed on the north side of the Fresno Airport, at the California Army National Guard helicopter maintenance facility.

“We survived!” one man exclaimed as he stepped foot off the helicopter. It’s a feeling of relief to touch down in Fresno. “It’s a relief to just be back home in Fresno, you know home again, not up there 10,000 feet in the air surrounded by fire, it’s pretty crazy,” said 14-year-old Joseph Chacon.

Chacon and his 10-year-old little brother Evan were with their dad when the Creek Fire Started spreading fast.

They along with more than 130 people took shelter at one of the staged locations in China Peak and Camp Edison.

“We didn’t know when we were going to come back,” Chacon said.

The California National Guard flying to their rescue to airlift them out. Chacon’s mother, Lorena, and other family members rejoiced at the return of her sons and husband.

“I thank God that they’re home, I’m grateful they were taken care of up there, but I’m extremely relieved that they’re safe and home,” she said.

Many were greeted by family members fearing the worst. Lisa Ebright says she had not heard from her husband and two boys since Saturday.

“It’s been so hard waiting for them and seeing the planes come and no ones coming out, not hearing from them, so I’m super happy,” she said.

Fresno Police and Sheriff deputies among the group, looking to save lives before becoming trapped themselves.

“It’s kind of surreal because we’re going up to help these people and now all of a sudden, we’re stuck just like them,” said Deputy Jose Diaz with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Diaz says the last 24 hours were tough but they made sure everyone knew they were safe.

“Thank the Lord, at the end of the day no one was hurt during the evacuation,” he said.

The California Army National Guard says they will continue to be on standby and help where needed.

