‘We need more engineers’: UC Merced’s engineers week details why

MERCED, California (KSEE) – Students at UC Merced are showing off their engineering skills during National Engineers Week as part of a University of California-wide celebration of engineering.

“We have a project that builds planes and we go out to compete out to the states,” said Mechanical Engineering student Nathan Ibarra. “We have an FPV team where we build drones and race them. We have another team that does research on post jet engines.”

Ibarra said he found his passion for engineering at a young age and stuck with that decision.

“A field trip I went on back in middle school,” said Ibarra. “I attended a NASA field trip and I saw planes there and I was like this was it for me.”

Antonio Garcia is also studying Mechanical Engineering at UC Merced. He said engineering is larger than many would think.

“Everything has been engineered, everything has been designed,” said Garcia.

Garcia is participating in the event because he feels it is important to recruit students and educate the public.

“You make connections and it’s almost like real companies working together and trying to achieve one goal,” said Garcia.

This week students will be able to see engineering in action. Learning how it works and ways to get involved is something Professor Sarah Kurtz believes is important.

“Although the overall enrollment of colleges are decreasing, the enrollment of engineering programs is increasing because we need more engineers,” said Kurtz.

“The world is being run now by technology.”

