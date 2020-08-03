‘We justed wanted to offer some love and support:’ Dozens show up for a prayer walk in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Dozens showed up to Old Town Clovis for a prayer walk early Sunday morning.

With COVID-19 affecting local businesses, organizers say they wanted to show them support.

“We just wanted to offer some love and support to people and just gather in the community because that’s what the Bible calls us to do, so we just want to offer some sort of hope,” said Bree Gentry, organizer, and local business owner.

The group stopping along the route in Old Town praying not only for the local businesses, but for the president, state and local leaders, as well as doctors and nurses.

J.R. Coleman, Bishop at The Word Community Church, says this is not about politics.

“We’re just doing a prayer walk, we’re not protesting, we have no agenda, we’re not on the left or the right, we’re just walking and praying for businesses, for parents that are homeschooling and for the church to be able to be open again,” Coleman said.

Taking precautions during the large gathering, Coleman says they asked people to wear face coverings during the walk.

“We comply to the rules because we want to be submissive to what our governor asked us to do, our mayor and so we asked people to do it, we can’t enforce it but we’re asking people,” he said.

City leaders also taking part in the early morning walk saying it’s good to see the community come together.

“I truly believe that the citizens care for the businesses, they want to help because a lot of the businesses here in town at least the ones that are most affected restaurants, nails salons, their mom and pop shops,” said Vong Mouanoutoua, city councilmember for the City of Clovis.

