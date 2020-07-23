‘We forgive you:’ Fresno artists respond to the vandal who defaced their Black Lives Matter mural

FRESNO, California (KSEE)- A Black Lives Matter mural near Shaw and West Avenue in Fresno was vandalized this week, but the artists behind it say they forgive those responsible.

The group of friends, many of whom are local high school students, created the mural a little over a week ago. ​

“I wasn’t upset, I wasn’t angry. If anything, I was a little disheartened but my first reaction was forgiveness,” said Le’Voghn ‘Levi’ Hills.

They painted the words ‘We forgive you’ and ‘Your hate won’t stop our persistence.’

“It was something we were all really proud of, we loved, just hit close to home,” said Mia Moore.

​They chose the location for the mural because they thought it needed a boost. They covered graffiti on the wall and spent two days painting the mural. They put a broom next to it so they could keep the area tidy.

But a week later, it was clear not everyone agreed with their message.

Someone painted over the Black Lives Matter mural near West & Shaw Ave. in #Fresno. The artist responded by spraying the words “We forgive you. Your hate won’t stop our persistence.” Hear from him tonight on @CBS47 @KSEE24. #BLM pic.twitter.com/AvEq8Y7xzp — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) July 22, 2020

“It’s not saying Black Lives Matter over every other life, it’s just saying we want to matter as much as every other life matters,” said Hills.

“Like we said back there, the hate they give us isn’t going to stop us, it’s just going to keep us going and going,” said Moore.​

Some neighbors thought the mural was a good idea, saying it brought color to the neighborhood.

​”You don’t want to attack hate with hate so you know that’s what we have to keep doing every day, spread the love and respect for one another,” said resident Jaime Villarreal.​

The group is now raising money to buy more supplies so they can paint a new mural that they say will be better than the first.

