“We can’t have our cake and eat it,” Fresno officials clash over mask requirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It was a busy day at Fresno City Hall as councilmembers discussed the city’s mask requirement and a very tight budget.

Councilmember Nelson Esparza proposed citizens be required to wear a mask inside and outside when social distancing cannot be obtained. Currently, citizens are only required to wear them indoors.

“We can’t have our cake and eat it,” said Esparza. “You can’t have a reopening of the economy and people going out and not having safety measures in place.”

Esparza pushed for an anonymous hotline for people to report employers or citizens who don’t follow the order.

“I believe in crime stoppers not mask stoppers,” said Councilmember Garry Bredefeld who strongly opposed the motion. “I mean this is insane. Where does this end. We all agree that COVID-19 is serious. We want to slow the spread but now we are going to create hotlines and snitch lines so Fresnans can snitch on Fresnans?”

The motion passed 4- 2 but needed five votes to be enacted so it will not become mandatory and will be voted on again in July.

Later, city officials got into several heated debates about the city’s budget, which staff are estimating will be around a $80 million deficit at the end of five years.

The budget discusion took hours, with the council divided on money into the Fresno Police Department, especially concerning calls of service to schools and homeless encampments.

The council did come together in unity to convert it’s small business relief loans program to grants as well as giving 30 million to south Fresno from the federal CARES Act.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.