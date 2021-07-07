‘We are super grateful for this opportunity’: Fresno State twins cash in after NCAA policy change

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It’s the biggest change to college sports in decades. Beginning July 1, student-athletes can now profit from their name, image, and likeness thanks to a policy change from the NCAA.

At Fresno State, twin basketball players are already cashing in. Hanna and Haley Cavinder are stars on and off the basketball court. Now they are finally allowed to cash in.

The twins combined TikTok account has 3.3 million followers; on Instagram more than 250,000 followers; on YouTube 67,000 followers. The two 20-year-old business marketing students can now cash in on that fame.

Under the NCAA’s new policy, student-athletes can make money off their name, image, and likeness. The twins are not wasting any time, celebrating a deal with Boost Mobile and also signing on with companies Six Star Pro Nutrition and Gopufff.

“We are super grateful for this opportunity and being able to lead the way with the NIL,” said Haley Cavinder. “All these student-athletes will benefit from this.”

Despite the notoriety, the twins say they’re not taking their eyes off the ball – or themselves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com