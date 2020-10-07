‘We are raising our voice’: Valley Armenians take to the streets calling for peace

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The territorial conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh is reaching new levels of bloodshed, leaving hundreds dead, as calls for a ceasefire by the United States, Russia, and France continue to be ignored.

For a third straight night, Valley Armenians took to the streets, praying for peace and a call to action as the U.S. remains on the sidelines in trying to stop what some Armenians believe is a modern-day genocide.

Hundreds gathered in Fresno Tuesday evening to bring attention to the violent clashes overseas between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The evening started with a prayer service at St. Paul Armenian Church, where Armenian churches from across the Central Valley came together.

“We are raising our voice and letting the world know what’s happening is not right and we need justice. We need it to stop and ceasefire so we can live in peace,” said Rev. Fr. Yessai Bedros.

They prayed for the Armenian soldiers protecting the border – then read the names of the more than 200 who have been killed.

“They are dedicating their life – and unfortunately losing their life – but in dreams and purpose of protecting their borders,” said Rev. Fr. Bedros.

Hundreds then flooded the intersection of Blackstone and Nees, waving Armenian flags and holding signs.

Demonstrators have gathered on Blackstone & Ness to raise awareness of the violent conflict between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan. They’re calling for peace and the end to what they’re calling violent attacks on Armenian soldiers and citizens. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/B7Yrtyux9q — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) October 7, 2020

“A lot of soldiers are dying, innocent people, there are children who are scared and sheltering we just want to help, all we can do is raise awareness and donate, donate as much as we can,” said Naomi Kaptryan.

Though thousands of miles away, the violence hits home for the Armenian community, which is deeply connected to their roots and family overseas.

“We have been sending supplies, donating money, anything we can do. We are far away but were trying our best to help out,” said Esther Kaptryan.

On Wednesday, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and City Council President Miguel Arias will host a private flag-raising ceremony and a moment of silence to show solidarity for the people of Armenia.

