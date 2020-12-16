Waukena community mourns the death of market owner killed in Monday robbery

WAUKENA, California (KGPE) – A south valley community is in mourning after the sudden death of Manuel Martin, a beloved market owner in Waukena, a small town between Tulare and Corcoran. Martin was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Monday night.

Manuel Martin owned the Waukena Market with his brothers. He was gunned down during a robbery last night. The community says he knew all his customers by name. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/Fi7Vm0XEeT — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 16, 2020

The Waukena Market was closed Tuesday, but many showed up to pay their respects, leaving candles and flowers. The small town of around 100 people quickly came together to honor the man they say is like family.

“The owner was very welcoming, man, we really appreciate everything he did for us he was always a great man,” said 17-year-old Joseph Machado.

RELATED: Store clerk killed in robbery shooting, suspects on the run, deputies say

Besides being a loving husband and father of three, he touched the lives of nearly everyone in town, like Machado who says he was involved in 4-H with two of his children.

“They did a lot of work with us in 4-H really building up the community and teaching everyone in the community how to treat others and respect each other,” said Machado.

Martin owned the market with his three brothers but treated everyone like family. The market is the go-to place for snacks, a tasty meal, or good conversation with friendly owners and employees.

“Even helped us out to the car multiple times, just a nice and caring guy, just sad that he is gone,” said Waukena resident Erica Figueira.

Figueira says her father almost went to the market during the time of the robbery but changed his mind. Her cousins were the ones who called 911.

“He was in our community, we loved him obviously, he was such a nice guy and I still can’t believe that it happened,” said Figueira.

The community is now vowing to support his family like he supported them.

Tonight the community is holding a candlelight vigil for Manuel. It seems everyone in the small town knew him and had stories of hanging out at the market. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/hzrLbF5PGS — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 16, 2020