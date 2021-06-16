Water-lot of fun: Fresno’s 8 Splash Parks can make you cool again

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The City of Fresno has eight free splash parks to help kids and parents cool down during the hot summer months.

“They like it – and I enjoy it too,” said Fresno resident David Barboza. “Because it’s like when you’re low on money and you can’t make it to the water park out there, you come out here and they enjoy it just as much.”

The splash parks were closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now they are opening up again, several locations have run into mechanical issues. The control panel at Dickey Playground was vandalized during the closure, frying the motor. It forced locals to figure out other ways to stay cool.

“Since the water was off at the Inspiration Park, I just took them back to my mom’s house and I had them run around in the sprinklers,” said Barboza.

Three of the city’s eight splash parks are fully operational as of Wednesday: Martin Ray Reilly Park, Todd Beamer Park, and Figarden Loop are all open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The city is hoping to have two more splash parks fully open by Friday.

If you’re staying indoors to beat the heat, a local air conditioning company says to make sure your system is working before the triple-digit temperatures arrive.

“Turn it on, test it. Get the call in as soon as possible if it needs to be looked at,” said Eric Marturana, Lead Technician at Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning.

If you do end up needing a new HVAC system, Marturana said it could take a few weeks to get it installed because of high demand during the summer.