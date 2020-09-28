Water in Dos Palos shut off, city asking to limit water usage

Dos Palos, Merced County

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials with the City of Dos Palos say water in the city is shut off and repairs are underway at the water plant. 

The city officials say they are trying to fill the overhead tank but say residents should limit water usage once it’s back on.

The city shut off the water at around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Officials did not say why the water was shut off but added that demand is high and the pressure is low.

It is unknown when water will be restored.

This story will be updated.

