Water and sewer system warning issued for Shaver Lake residents

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A water and sewer system warning has been issued to Shaver Lake residents due to damage to the water and sewage system from the Creek Fire.

Officials say the water system is at 50% capacity and the wastewater systems have also reduced capacity.

The County of Fresno is asking Shaver Lake residents to conserve water, avoid outdoor watering, fix leaky sinks, leaky toilets, and take short showers.

Residents and business owners who receive public water and sewer services may experience reduced services due to active repair work being completed on facilities that experienced fire damages.

