WATCH: Tulare Union alum Kazmeir Allen has career day for UCLA against USC

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, top, celebrates with offensive lineman Paul Grattan after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Former Tulare Union football and track star Kazmeir Allen picked a great time to have his biggest game yet as a college football player.

In a 62-33 win over crosstown rival USC, the redshirt junior at UCLA finished with three long touchdowns, two coming on receptions and one coming via a kickoff return.

Allen entered the game with only 13 receptions on the year, with two receiving touchdowns, but matched that total in one game versus the Trojans, and also added his first career kickoff return touchdown as a Bruin.



Watch all three of his touchdowns below.

Brothers, I appreciate y’all. WE had a day! https://t.co/9yYUjFHVxU — K19 (@kazmeir_) November 21, 2021

DTR with the dart to a WIDE OPEN Allen 🎯🎯@UCLAFootball takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/xuqrcd5Kqh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

🌬️ @kazmeir_ cannot be stopped today.



2 receptions, 103 yards, 2 TDs. And we're still in the 2nd quarter.



📺: FOX

📲: https://t.co/0huWohEm37#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/INJQj9bScR — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 20, 2021