WATCH: Tulare Union alum Kazmeir Allen has career day for UCLA against USC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Former Tulare Union football and track star Kazmeir Allen picked a great time to have his biggest game yet as a college football player.
In a 62-33 win over crosstown rival USC, the redshirt junior at UCLA finished with three long touchdowns, two coming on receptions and one coming via a kickoff return.
Allen entered the game with only 13 receptions on the year, with two receiving touchdowns, but matched that total in one game versus the Trojans, and also added his first career kickoff return touchdown as a Bruin.
Watch all three of his touchdowns below.