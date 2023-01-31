TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sierra High junior Logan Kilbert scored a career-high and school-record 54 points for the Chieftains on Tuesday night in a 113-32 win over Parlier, and he reached an impressive milestone in the process.

With a transition basket late in the second quarter, Kilbert became the 25th player in Central Section history to score 2,000 career points, according to his father, Dan Kilbert.

Logan Kilbert is a four-sport star at Sierra: football, basketball, baseball and track).

In basketball, he is averaging 29.5 points per game this season. In his three-year varsity career (76 games), he is averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Chieftains are 21-4 overall, 11-0 in the Northwest Sequoia League.