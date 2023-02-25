FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Reedley Pirates girls basketball team won the Division V Central Section championship Saturday morning, 54-44 over Arvin at Selland Arena in Fresno.

The Pirates were led in scoring by junior point guard Raquel Cortez, who finished with 18 points.

The title marked the third overall Section title for Reedley coach Mike Pallesi, whose daughter Emily is a junior guard for the Pirates.

Emily scored 12 points in the championship game, including a big three with just over a minute left that gave the Pirates a four-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Mike Pallesi also won a Section title at Selma, when his son Will was playing for him there. Pallesi’s older daughter Erin also appeared in two Section championship games when she was playing at Selma.

Watch extended highlights of Reedley’s win here: