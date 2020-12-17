WATCH OUT WEDNESDAY: College students the latest target in quick cash scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Many college students are wrapping up finals this week and now searching for seasonal jobs in between semesters.

The Better Business Bureau says be careful when doing so because these students are the target of a circulating scam.

College students are being sought out by scam artists with what looks like an opportunity to make some quick cash, when really it’s the student who ends up paying.

“This is going on right now,” Blair Looney, Central California Better Business Bureau President, said. “I believe it’s going to heat up more and more with the college student scams.”

According to the BBB, ths scheming method involves a check being sent to your bank account.

The scammer will ask you to be a “personal assistant” or secret shopper” and get you to use some of the money deposited to either buy gift cards or send a portion of the check to a third party.

Days later, the check bounces.

But at that point, it’s too late.

The money you used from that check is spent, and the bank has you repay it.

“What happens to the college student is that money deposited in their account turns out to be a bad check,” Looney explained. “The average amount of money a student loses in this scam is $1,900. That’s a pretty substantial amount for a college student to take a hit on.”

Looney says be vigilant because these professional scammers are hard to catch.

“They could be anywhere all over the world,” Looney said. “They could be domestic in the United States, or local in our community. With the internet, there’s no way of tracking them down.”

If you see something that looks like a scam, report it through your local BBB.

If you are the victim of a scam or need attention brought to a problem, call us at 559-761-0383 or email us at onyourside@cbsfresno.com.