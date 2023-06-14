FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Scammers are targeting college graduates in a number of scams.

“This is one of the sad things that we are seeing when someone reaches the pinnacle of that college diploma,” said Central California BBB President Blair Looney.



From the classroom to the workforce, as graduates step off the stage and move their tassel from right to left, they start the biggest transition period of their life so far.



Con artists are ready to take advantage of these young adults starting a new chapter. Out of the blue calls, emails or text messages pop up on their phones.

One of the messages claims they can reduce your student debt payments through a debt forgiveness program. All they must do is pay a fee and fill out a form.



“Well, you are so excited you don’t do your research and you start paying them money in advance to do this and all they are doing is taking your money and they are not doing anything for you,” said Looney.



Soon the account is drained, their identity is stolen, and the student debt payments are missed.



In another scam, financial office imposters call and claim the student has unpaid tuition or fees, and if not paid right away through wire transfers or prepaid debit cards the diploma will be revoked.



“These are scammers,” said Looney. Also, watch out! skilled con artists reel in new grads with fake job postings with a great salary. To accept they need personal information like social security number or bank number to set up direct deposit.



Over in the rental market, a report shows nearly 40% of online listings are fake! Scammers take photos of real homes and create a post to reel in renters. Once they collect a deposit, the scammers and your hard-earned cash vanish.



Looney’s tips to avoid the scam include

1. Do your research

2. Be on alert for out-of-the-blue calls

3. Know the ins and outs of your student loans.

4. If the deal seems too good to be true