FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Watch out! Scammers are using fake websites to scam people out of money.

The scammers are posing as hotels. Here is how it works. You search for a hotel in the city you are traveling to, among the top searches in a link, once you click on the link, it goes to a third-party website not associated with the hotel, they then charge you for a fake reservation, and you are left without a room and your money is gone.

Central California Blair Looney joined us live on CBS47 at noon to give tips on how to avoid the scam. For more information visit the BBB’s website.