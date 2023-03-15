FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – This week the latest jobs report said that around 310,000 jobs were added in January across the nation but on this Watch Out Wednesday, the Better Business Bureau is warning those looking for a job.

Central California BBB President Blair Looney joined us at noon on CBS47 Eyewitness News to give tips on how to avoid scammers.

A BBB report found that job scams have increased over the past few years. The organization warns people to always verify employment offers.

That is because con artists might trick you into thinking the job is legit, to get you to do an illegal job, or to get critical information like your bank account or social security number.