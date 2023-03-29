FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Recently, there has been an uptick of scammers pretending to be with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to steal money and information.

“In the last few months, we have had impersonators posing as the BBB either through emails or telephone calls to businesses and consumers,” said Central California BBB President Blair Looney.

In El Paso, Texas, a business got a suspicious email that there was a new BBB complaint against them. In that email, there was a link to sign a document. While the email might look legit with the BBB logo and complaint number, it is a scam!

In Pennsylvania and Jacksonville, residents got calls from someone pretending to be with the BBB. That person offered relief payments, credit cards, and loans. Central California BBB President and CEO Blair Looney said the money instantly should have been a red flag.

“We do not give people money back!” exclaimed Looney.

In New Jersey, persistent imposters harassed callers. They left threatening voicemails stating if they don’t hand over important information like their social security number, the government will cancel all of their cards.

“It’s not the BBB, we do not operate that way! and they the impersonator will take your identity, drain your account, and possibly open charge accounts and further obligations.”

Looney’s tips to avoid the scam include

look for red flags like suspicious email addresses, or phone numbers

never click on links you are unsure about

do not give out personal information

and remember, the BBB will not ask for money

There also have been businesses that claim to be accredited with the BBB. Remember you can also search that business on the actual BBB’s website to see if they are telling the truth.

To file a claim, click here.