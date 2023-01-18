FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As residents continue to pick up the pieces due to a series of severe storms across the golden state, the BBB is warning residents to be cautious of scammers.

These scammers may pose as government officials or contractors pretending to help but in all reality, they are out for your money and personal information.

Central California BBB CEO and President Blair Looney joined us for a live interview for this week’s Watch Out Wednesday.

You can learn how to protect yourself from these scammers here at the BBB website.

You can also File a complaint here.