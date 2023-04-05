FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A business that appeared to be accredited with the Better Business Bureau was the center of a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigation after deputies say they sold a stolen car that was reported stolen.

The person who sold the car was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and forgery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the Better Business Bureau accreditation, officials say the suspect used another person’s identity to get a license.

Speaking to CBS47’s Mederios Babb, Central California BBB President Blair Looney explained what happened and gave tips on how people can avoid the scam in the future for this week’s Watch Out Wednesday.