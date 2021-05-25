Sean McDermott: Bills training camp at St. John Fisher still possible, but a ‘heavy lift’

Bills coach Sean McDermott is meeting with the media this morning during OTAs. You can watch live in the video player above. QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

McDermott said WR Stefon Diggs and DT Star Lotulelei are not at the practices, which are optional. He also said they are in discussion with St. John Fisher College about holding training camp there, but many details still need to be sorted out and it could be a “heavy lift” to get set up in Rochester with COVID protocols still in place.

Sean McDermott says they are in communication with St. John Fisher College about the possibility of returning there for training camp this summer. He adds it will be a "heavy lift" to have camp there with Covid protocols but it is still a possibility. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Bills Sean McDermott says training camp in Rochester is a possibility but would be a heavy lift — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott on going to St. John Fisher for training camp: "I'm a fan of going away to camp. The protocols are the protocols, it changes the weight of the operation. Without going into too much detail we are looking into it. We sent staff members there to explore." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott says Stefon Diggs is not in Buffalo for OTA's but adds "as far as we know he's all good to go" after playing through an oblique injury during the playoffs. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott says DT Star Lotulelei is also not at OTAs. Remember Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 season. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott: "It's really good to have the players here. We're encouraged by the guys we have here. They want to get better and they know they get better by being here." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott on the Covid protocols vs. what the #Bills can do to get back to "normal": "I'd say we're 65-70% normal." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Bills have over 70 players at OTAs today. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 25, 2021