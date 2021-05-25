Sean McDermott: Bills training camp at St. John Fisher still possible, but a ‘heavy lift’

Bills coach Sean McDermott is meeting with the media this morning during OTAs. You can watch live in the video player above. QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.
McDermott said WR Stefon Diggs and DT Star Lotulelei are not at the practices, which are optional. He also said they are in discussion with St. John Fisher College about holding training camp there, but many details still need to be sorted out and it could be a “heavy lift” to get set up in Rochester with COVID protocols still in place.
