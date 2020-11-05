Watch: Biden urges patience as vote count presses on

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden is expressing optimism at the ultimate result of the election but warning supporters to “be patient” as vote counting continues.

The former vice president addressed reporters from Delaware on Thursday afternoon.

“It is the will of the voters…that chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said. “Each ballot must be counted and that’s what we’re going to see going through now.”

Biden said “democracy is sometimes messy” and added “the process is working.”

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Thursday on a briefing call with reporters that “the story of today is going to be a very positive story” for their campaign, but cautioned that as the counting continues, “we need to allow it to get done and get done well.”

She says the campaign expects their lead to fluctuate in some states as more votes come in.

O’Malley Dillon also charged that legal challenges by President Donald Trump’s campaign to halt vote counting in some states and seek a recount in Wisconsin are a “flailing strategy” that are an “attempt to distract and delay” from the results of the election.

The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. Several key states were too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

