WATCH: Little girl uses Nerf gun to pull out loose tooth

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The thought of pulling out a loose tooth can cause a child to feel anxious fear, but thankfully, many calming methods have been devised over the years.

Heidi Howe shared a video from Cuba, showing the unconventional way a girl named Charley removed her first loose tooth.

After Charley’s dad told her that she couldn’t have any Halloween candy until the tooth came out, the tooth was tied to a string.

At the other end of that string was a Nerf gun. You can probably guess what happened next, but watch the video to find out!

