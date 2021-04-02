WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom visits CSUB vaccination site

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits a vaccination site in Arvin on Feb. 22.

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting the mass vaccination site at California State University, Bakersfield today to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Gov. Newsom received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday as Californians 50 and up became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 16 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccine beginning April 15.

This is the governor’s third visit to Kern County this year and second in a week. On Wednesday, he attended the Day of Action at Delano’s Forty Acres in recognition of Cesar Chavez Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com