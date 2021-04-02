WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom visits CSUB vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting the mass vaccination site at California State University, Bakersfield today to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Gov. Newsom received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday as Californians 50 and up became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 16 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccine beginning April 15.

This is the governor’s third visit to Kern County this year and second in a week. On Wednesday, he attended the Day of Action at Delano’s Forty Acres in recognition of Cesar Chavez Day.