FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Playing without the services of the injured Anthony Holland, the Fresno State men’s basketball team got career-high performances off the bench from Braxton Meah and Destin Whitaker, and overcame a 10-point second half deficit against Youngstown State, in an 80-71 win over the Penguins in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Classic Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.

With the win, the Bulldogs (21-13) will now play the winner of the Portland/Southern Utah quarterfinal game, in a semifina matchup on Monday night at the Save Mart Center at 7 p.m.

Portland and Southern Utah play Saturday afternoon in Cedar City, Utah.

Note: In the video highlights, Anthony Holland was incorrectly identified as the Bulldogs second-leading scorer this season. Holland is actually the third-leading scorer at this point.