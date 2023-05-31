(KSEE/KGPE) – Fowler softball, along with Central, Bullard, and Stone Ridge Christian softball, came away with wins on the first day of the regional softball and baseball playoffs Tuesday.

Fowler, the Division III Central Section champion, defeated Summerville (Tuolumne) 10-2 in the quarterfinals of the Division IV NorCal Softball Championships.

The second-seeded Redcats will be the only team from our viewing area who will host a regional semifinal game on Thursday, when they host third-seeded Capital Christian (Sacramento).

Division I Central Section champion Central defeated California (San Ramon) 2-1 in Fresno, in the quarterfinals of NorCal Division I. The third-seeded Grizzlies will play at second-seeded Saint Francis (Mountain View) in a regional semifinal on Thursday.

Division I Central Section runner-up Bullard defeated Monterey 4-3 in Fresno, in the quarterfinals of NorCal Division II. The fourth-seeded Knights will travel to top-seeded Willow Glen (San Jose) on Thursday.

Division VII Sac-Joaquin Section champion Stone Ridge Christian (Merced) defeated KIPP King (San Lorenzo) 8-2 in the quarterfinals of NorCal Division V. The third-seeded Knights will visit second-seeded North Salinas on Thursday.

Also Tuesday in softball, Madera lost 3-0 to Central Catholic (Modesto) in NorCal Division III, and Orange Cove fell to Fullerton 1-0, in the quarterfinals of SoCal Division III.

On the baseball diamond, it was a tough day for the teams in our viewing area, as Buchanan (def. 6-0 at De La Salle in NorCal Division I), Kingsburg (def. 11-6 at home by Bellarmine College Prep in NorCal Division II), Liberty-Madera Ranchos (def. 3-2 at home by Oakmont in NorCal Division III), Firebaugh (def. 15-7 at Ripon Christian in Nor Cal Division V), and Woodlake (def. 11-0 at Ganesha in SoCal Division V), all saw their seasons come to an end.