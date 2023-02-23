(KGPE/KSEE) – On Wednesday night, eleven high school boys basketball teams punched their tickets to central section championship games this weekend at Selland Arena, including Clovis West in Division I, Porterville in Division II, and Tulare Western in Division IV.

CENTRAL SECTION BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES (Selland Arena)

Division I
8 p.m. Saturday (seed in parentheses)
(1) Clovis West vs. (3) St. Joseph


Division II
8 p.m. Friday
(2) Arroyo Grande vs. (4) Porterville


Division III
4 p.m. Saturday
(1) Sierra vs. (11) Kingsburg


Division IV
4 p.m. Friday
(1) Kerman vs. (3) Tulare Western


Division V
12 p.m. Saturday
(7) McFarland vs. winner of (1) Desert / (13) Madera South

Division VI
12 p.m. Friday
(1) Taft vs. (3) Highland