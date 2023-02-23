(KGPE/KSEE) – On Wednesday night, eleven high school boys basketball teams punched their tickets to central section championship games this weekend at Selland Arena, including Clovis West in Division I, Porterville in Division II, and Tulare Western in Division IV.
CENTRAL SECTION BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES (Selland Arena)
Division I
8 p.m. Saturday (seed in parentheses)
(1) Clovis West vs. (3) St. Joseph
Division II
8 p.m. Friday
(2) Arroyo Grande vs. (4) Porterville
Division III
4 p.m. Saturday
(1) Sierra vs. (11) Kingsburg
Division IV
4 p.m. Friday
(1) Kerman vs. (3) Tulare Western
Division V
12 p.m. Saturday
(7) McFarland vs. winner of (1) Desert / (13) Madera South
Division VI
12 p.m. Friday
(1) Taft vs. (3) Highland