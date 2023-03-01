CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis High girls basketball team overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Vanden, 73-71, in the first round of the Division I State Girls Basketball Championships Tuesday night at Clovis High School.

The final minute was wild. The lead changed hands three times during that span, and a desperation half-court heave at the buzzer by Vanden bounced off the front of the rim.

Senior Devin Miller provided the heroics for the Cougars in the final minute, twice hitting three-pointers for Clovis to give them the lead.

She finished with 26 points.

“This win, it’s a big one,” said Miller afterwards. “After we lost at Valley’s to Clovis West, we really wanted to get back on our feet, so this one really means a lot.”

“I think we’re putting ourselves on the map,” said Clovis head coach Cooper Steele, whose Cougars are the No. 5 seed in Division I. “The Vanden coach actually referred to us as a powerhouse, and I kind of laughed, but it was nice to hear. You know, a top five ranking in Division I. There’s only 10 teams in the Open (Division), so that shows they at least thought of us in the top 20, and I think we proved it.”