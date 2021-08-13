Watch: Buffalo Pregame Live starts at 6:30 p.m. ahead of Bills-Lions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills open the preseason tonight in Detroit with a 7 p.m. game against the Lions. Buffalo Pregame Live gets you ready for the action at 6:30 p.m. – you can watch the show in the video player above.

The game will be broadcast on News 4 in the Western New York market. Buffalo Postgame Live runs from the final whistle to 11 p.m. on News 4, and can also be seen on this page.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed previewed four players he’s watching in the game, including rookie Greg Rousseau and running back Matt Breida.

CBS Evening News, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will air on The CW23 tonight due to Bills coverage.