ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – How do the Bills look through the first two weeks of training camp? How is Von Miller fitting in? And how concerned should fans be about the injuries at safety?
The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will tackle those questions and more tonight at 7 p.m. The show can be seen live on this page and on News 4.
The Friday evening show follows the Bills’ “Return of the Blue and Red” practice at Highmark Stadium (tickets required). Some traffic patterns will be affected by the event.
Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?
News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.
Camp schedule
Believe it or not, Bills camp is wrapping up. The Bills’ full training camp schedule can be found here.
Latest Bills news
When can I watch BKL again?
The next Buffalo Kickoff Live is 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, ahead of the Bills’ preseason opener against the Colts. That game will be shown locally on News 4.