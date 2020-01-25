WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau drives 359-yard Par 4 in Dubai

Bryson Dechambeau from the U.S. tees off on the 8th hole during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Central Valley native Bryson DeChambeau fired a 5-under 67 Friday during the second round of the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, and is now 1-shot back of the lead after 36 holes.

And during the second round, he put his newfound strength and newfound length off the tee, on display for everyone to see.

He reportedly hit a drive 375 yards on the the 3rd hole, and on the 359-yard par-4 17th hole, he unloaded off the tee again, driving the ball to the green, before it trickled off into the greenside rough. The drive led to the last of his seven birdies in round two.