WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau drives 359-yard Par 4 in Dubai

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bryson Dechambeau from the U.S. tees off on the 8th hole during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Central Valley native Bryson DeChambeau fired a 5-under 67 Friday during the second round of the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, and is now 1-shot back of the lead after 36 holes.

And during the second round, he put his newfound strength and newfound length off the tee, on display for everyone to see.

He reportedly hit a drive 375 yards on the the 3rd hole, and on the 359-yard par-4 17th hole, he unloaded off the tee again, driving the ball to the green, before it trickled off into the greenside rough. The drive led to the last of his seven birdies in round two.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast