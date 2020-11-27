PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Biologists with the Utah Department of Wildlife resources were able to safely remove rope and rebar stuck in the antlers of a buck.
According to a post on the @UtahDWR Twitter, the biologists tranquilized him in order to untangle the mess and then administered a reversal drug before he was allowed to be released back into the wild.
Utah DWR also issued a warning to ensure ropes, twine, and Christmas lights on your property are secure.
- Workers worldwide hold ‘Make Amazon Pay’ protests on Black Friday
- WATCH: Biologists remove rope and rebar from antlers of buck in Provo
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s how Biden might try to boost the economy
- Republican David Valadao flips California seat, defeating incumbent TJ Cox in US House
- Is your Amazon Black Friday purchase a good deal? This tool will tell you if the price has been lower
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.