Watch: Bay Area firefighters rescue horse and pony from mud

by: Peter Snarr
SALINAS (KRON) – Bay Area firefighters rescued a horse and pony out of the mud in Salinas on Thursday after crews were sent there to assist clean up.
Watch videos of the rescue posted by the Fremont Fire Department.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fremont Fire (@fremontfire)
A post shared by Fremont Fire (@fremontfire)
