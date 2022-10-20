YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Oct 20, 2022 / 07:21 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 20, 2022 / 07:21 PM PDT
Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 7 of the Washington Huddle.
This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.
More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com