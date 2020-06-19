Young undocumented immigrants are safe — but Democrats say likely not for long

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Hundreds of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants are no longer facing an immediate threat of deportation. 

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants are safe — for now.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, known as DACA. 

“Is this a permanent victory? No. The President can still go back and redo this termination decision again,” says Cuellar.

Cuellar says that means it’s now up to Congress to permanently protect the young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children – which he says Senate Republicans will not support.

President Trump says he wants any immigration bill that includes DACA to also include funding for a border wall, but Democrats say the two issues should remain separate.

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul says DACA and border security go hand-in-hand.

“Because we don’t want to have to continue to have another generation of DACA kids coming in,” says McCaul.

McCaul says, ultimately, all eyes are on the president to make the next move.

