Live Now
Madera County officials on known cases of community transmission of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Wyden champions vote-by-mail for elections

Washington-DC

Coronavirus pandemic could depress voter participation

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Some lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic highlights a threat to our election system as the threat of illness could keep voters from the polls. That’s why Democrats, led by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, are pushing for a federal law to require states to provide a vote-by-mail option.

“What I think we need to do,” Wyden said, “is fight for people to vote.”

Coronavirus concerns caused 5 states to delay their primaries so far rather than risk voters’ health.

“There is a safe way to vote and that is to vote by mail,” Wyden said. He wants Congress to pass his vote-by-mail bill now.

Most states already have some form of mail-in or absentee voting, but Wyden wants those options extended to all voters for any reason. It’s especially important, he said, as we head into the November presidential election.

“For those older veterans and millions of others to vote in a safe way this fall,” he said.

Republican lawmakers like Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner oppose the bill. “I don’t think Washington DC should be dictating to the 50 states how they should vote,” Gardner said. “That’s one of the ways that we protect our states and our state election systems.”

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, who co-sponsored Wyden’s bill, said there’s a different reason for the opposition.

“The Republican Party has really used voter intimdation and barriers to win elections. So they do not like the idea of ballot access,” Merkley said.

For now, the bill has not found enough support to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.