White House responds to Trump being impeached

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives late Wednesday night. The impeachment is now moving toward the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) shared his thoughts on the historic vote Thursday morning on the Senate floor.

“This is by far the thinnest basis for any House-passed presidential impeachment in American history,” he said. “The thinnest and the weakest. And nothing else even comes close.”

Even though the House approved two articles of impeachment on Wednesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she won’t be sending the articles to the Senate to continue the process just yet.

“When we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we will know the number of managers that we may have to go forward,” Pelosi said.

She didn’t say when or if she will do it anytime soon.

At the White House, it was business as usual on Thursday. White House Senior Advisor for Strategy Tony Sayegh told Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer the president can handle it and is focusing on the job he was elected to do.

“If anyone can take it, it’s him,” Sayegh said. “He feels strong, he’s very positive and he’s optimistic for the country.”

The president brought Rep. Jeff Van Drew to the White House Thursday after the New Jersey congressman announced his plans to switch parties and support the president.

President Trump also said he isn’t feeling negative effects from Wednesday’s vote.

“I don’t feel like I’m being impeached,” he said. “It’s a hoax, it’s a setup, it’s a horrible thing they did.”

Lawmakers now break for the holiday recess. They won’t have to decide what comes next until they return in January.

