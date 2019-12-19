USMCA international trade deal could be passed soon

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — After months of negotiations, the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal has finally passed its biggest hurdle: the House of Representatives.

President Trump reached a deal last November with Mexico and Canada, but House Democrats didn’t like it.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says the new deal makes significant improvements on workers’ rights, the environment and prescription drug prices.

“It means more jobs, it means lower prices for consumers,” says Doggett.

Republicans are also praising the trade deal. Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady says the USMCA is expected to add $68 billion to the U.S. economy.

And Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar says getting the deal through Congress and to the President’s desk quickly is critical because the U.S. relies on trade with Mexico.

“Every day there is more than $1.7 billion dollars of trade between the U.S. and Mexico,” says Cuellar.

The USMCA trade deal now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. President Trump says he is ready to sign it.

