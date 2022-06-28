WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – From the G-7 meeting to the NATO summit, the war in Ukraine is dominating global focus.

The United States is promising to scale up its support for the country and asking allies to do the same.

“Trans-Atlantic unity has been and will continue to be the greatest strength in our response to Russia,” President Joe Biden said.

In a show of ongoing support, the Biden administration is preparing to send a new advanced air defense system to Ukraine. President Biden says continued military support is critical to the country’s efforts.

“Keeping needed weapons and equipment flowing to Ukraine. They’re standing up in ways I don’t think anyone anticipated,” Biden said.

At the G-7 Summit, President Biden and other leaders also discussed new sanctions for Russia and a plan to cap the price of Russian oil.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says they are unified in their resolve to help Ukraine.

“What we agreed on was to give the Ukrainians the strategic endurance they need to try to, to shift the dial, to try to change the dynamic of the position,” he said. “That’s what needs to happen.”

NATO leaders are now gathered at a summit in Spain, where the alliance just announced it’s expanding the size of its response force from 40,000 to 300,000 troops.

“We will transform the NATO response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

President Biden says U.S. troops will be part of that effort, and emphasized his confidence in NATO.

“We are ready to face the threats of Russian aggression because, quite frankly, there’s no choice,” Biden said.

During the summit, leaders will also discuss the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining the NATO alliance.